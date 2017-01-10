Crash involving 18-wheeler closes Suffolk roads

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police and Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a crash involving a pick-up truck and an 18-wheeler tanker truck in the 3300 block of Pruden Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the pick-up truck was stopped at a red light when the tanker truck swerved to avoid striking the truck but still hit its back corner before leaving the roadway and landing upright in a ditch.

The tanker truck was hauling about 8,000 gallons of fuel but the tank was not punctured and did not leak.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews were assisted by Portsmouth Fire & Rescue Hazmat and two private tankers to safely offload the fuel before the tanker could be safely removed from the ditch.

The driver of the tanker was treated at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue for non-life threatening injuries and was then taken to Sentara Obici Hospital.

A portion of one lane westbound of Route 460/Pruden Boulevard as well as a portion of Robs Drive were closed for several hours.

The roadways are expected to full reopen some time Tuesday evening.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.