Auto shops, tow companies, see increase in business and car damage after storm

Virginia Beach – According to AAA, they alone took more than 600 service calls since Saturday.

The company says most of their calls were for extractions, meaning drivers who were stuck in the snow, the same for other tow companies in the area.

Other motorists weren’t as lucky, the first line of cars in Art Walkers Auto Repair Shop were involved in serious accidents during the storm. The cars have shattered windows, broken wheels and smashed front ends.

“They are all a total loss just about,” explained Art Walker, the shop owner.

Walker says his crews have been working around the clock ever since the snow began to fall. Yesterday 35 cars were brought into his shop, most with major damage.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s plowed or not,” said Walker. “They’ll [Drivers] hit something they just don’t think to slow down.”

Warmer temperatures helped melt some of the snow and ice that continues to cover Hampton Roads, but drivers are still having problems getting around. One truck needed to be towed right in front of the auto shop because of slippery conditions.

“Back roads really anywhere near here or by the interstate are bad,” shared Chase Davenport of North Beach Recovery. “The back roads near Newtown Road I pulled a few cars out of those neighborhoods.”

Davenport has been towing stuck cars all weekend long, too. Most of his calls were from drivers who found themselves in ditches.

Both companies say the rising temperatures should slow their calls for service, but are still asking drivers to remain cautious and take things slow as the roadways in Hampton Roads continue to thaw.