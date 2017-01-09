Winter storm causes severe Red Cross blood shortage

The American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now more than ever.

The organization says the recent winter storm that dumped snow and ice on Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina has caused a blood shortage.

Snow and icy roads forced 27 blood drives to cancel in the Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region which caused about 750 donations to be missed.

The Red Cross says they had issues in December as well as nearly 100 blood drives were canceled across the country because of severe weather.

Donations were already at a low because busy holiday schedules caused about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

You can help fix the shortage by scheduling to donate. Call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit the Red Cross website, or use the free Blood Donor App to schedule.