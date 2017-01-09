Virginia State Police receive over 3,000 calls for service during weekend storm

VIRGINIA – Virginia State Police Troopers received a total of 3,257 calls for service from midnight Saturday, January 7 through Sunday, January 8 at noon.

Police responded to 686 crashes and helped 1,037 disabled vehicles in that same time period.

While some main roads have been mostly cleared, some side and rural roads are still covered in ice and snow.

For those who must travel in the snow, state police suggest slowing down while driving and giving yourself extra travel time to reach your destination.