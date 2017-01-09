Va. Beach Sheriff’s Office kitchen provides 300 meals to crews at forefront of storm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is taking action with food.

Jail officials say the kitchen staff provided over 300 hot meals over the weekend to V-DOT plow drivers, the City of Virginia Beach Emergency Operations Center (including the 911 and 311 dispatchers) and those from the National Guard responding to the winter storm.

The kitchen is not normally open on the weekends but they wanted to take action and help out the people at the forefront of the storm.

Staff said in addition, they fed all the deputies working over the weekend.

Jail officials said this was a special effort, since our Staff Kitchen called Slammer’s is usually closed during the weekend which is separate from the inmate kitchen.

“Our Food Services Director Steve Wilke even provided transportation for some of the staff so that they could get safely to and from the Correctional Center to prepare the food. We paid to provide the meals, which, for example, included bagged lunches for the plow drivers and a spaghetti dinner for the EOC Saturday night,” said Kathy Hieatt, Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.