HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local comedian Quincy Carr talks about his 17 year career and the "Quality Comedy Series," a clean comedy showcase where no subject is off limits but the performers remove the profanity.

Kevin Williams of BET’s Comic View, Last Comic Standing and The Bob and Tom Show, will headline the upcoming Quality Comedy Series, hosted by Quincy Carr (www.QuincyCarr.com) at the Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant in Virginia BeachWednesday, January 11, at 8 p.m.