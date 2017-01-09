× Southside city crews work to dig out, treat icy roadways

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews across the southside of Hampton Roads are working to treat secondary roadways.

Some of those roadways along with side streets and neighborhoods are still covered in an icy patch of snow that froze throughout the weekend.

As of Sunday night, Norfolk city officials say the primary roads are clear, but icy conditions will remain until temperatures rise.

All city offices, recreation centers, and libraries were closed on Monday.

City spokeswoman, Lori Courch, says between 180 and 200 dump truck loads of snow were removed from downtown.

In Virginia Beach, most city offices and facilities opened to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Drew Lankford, a spokesman for the Department of Public Works, says the extra VDOT crews that were called in to help with the winter storm left on Sunday afternoon.

City crews have moved from twelve-hour shifts back to their eight-hour shifts, but are still treating roadways.

Lankford says once they get to Tuesday, the rising temperatures should help clear out the areas still covered in snow or ice.