Snow affecting your trash pickup? Here’s what you need to know…

For those of you whose trash pickup schedules were affected by the snowfall, here’s what we know from some of our local areas about when you can expect pickups to resume:

Virginia Beach

Public Works Waste Management collections will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 10 on schedule since there are no Monday collections. Due to road conditions, service may be slower than normal. Residents should leave bins out until crews can get to them.

Chesapeake

Collection will be delayed somewhat – residents should put their automated containers out at the curb on their normal collection day and leave them until they are picked up. Crews will work as quickly as conditions allow to make all collections in as timely a manner as possible.

Portsmouth

Monday’s trash collection is rescheduled for Wednesday. No information is available yet regarding the status of Tuesdays trash collection.

Norfolk

The Household Hazardous & E-Waste collection facility located at 1117 Pineridge Rd., will be closed from Sat, Jan 7 through Tues, Jan 10.

There will be no bulk waste or yard waste pickup from Tues, Jan 10 through Fri, Jan 13, due to inclement weather. To request bulk collection for the week beginning Jan 17, call the Norfolk Cares Call Center at (757) 664-6510 or online at http://www.norfolk.gov/requesttracker.aspx

Suffolk

Public Works will be picking up refuse as normal but will be running slightly behind their regular schedule.

The SPSA Landfill has advised that they will also be closed on Monday.

Hampton

Trash and recycling pickup for Monday will be collected Wednesday.

Newport News

Solid Waste will not conduct collections of trash, recycling or bulk on Tuesday, January 10. We will resume collections of trash, recycling and bulk on Wednesday, January 11. Effectively, all collections will be postponed two days from the normal collection day this week.

Monday collections will be collected on Wednesday, January 11

Tuesday collections will be collected on Thursday, January 12

Wednesday collections will be collected on Friday, January 13

Thursday collections will be collected on Saturday, January 14

Additionally, the Recovery Operations Center (a.k.a. Denbigh Compost and Dropoff Facility) will be reopen on Wednesday, January 11 with normal hours the remainder of the week.

York Co.

Garbage collection delayed one day (this week will be Tuesday through Saturday)

Recycling collections delayed two days (this week will be Wednesday through Sunday)

Poquoson

Garbage pickup for Monday – Thursday, January 9th – 12th will be delayed one day.

Blue Week Recycling pickup will be delayed until Sunday, January 15th.