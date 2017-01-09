Operation Blessing is taking action for people one driveway at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Operation Blessing is taking action for people in the blizzard, one driveway at a time.

For the past two days they’ve gone out into the community to help those in need clear out their driveways.

The program is called Snow Buddies.

Wendell Watkins was one of the people who had his driveway shoveled.

For years, Watkins was the guy on the block who went out of his way for his neighbors but a few months ago had open heart surgery.

Ruth Venturoso lives across the street and said, “Before Wendell got sick he would do anything for anyone. He would come over and put ceiling fans in and help my husband with the bushes, put the shed together. He paints. He does all kinds of things for everybody on the block. Everybody would call Wendell for everything.”

Venturoso called Operation Blessing for Watkins and another neighbor in need of help.

About 50 volunteers with Operation Blessing have been out in Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach to clear out driveways for free.

“We love it when we can help our neighbors at home and that's what we've been doing since this blizzard,” Operation Blessing U.S. Director of Disaster Relief Jody Gettys said, “Since this blizzard, we’ve been going around helping them dig out especially the vulnerable populations.”

“I was really thankful that there are people out there that want to help other people,” said Watkins.

“It's a blessing that they would give their time to somebody else and help them and they don't even know them,” said Venturoso.

“It doesn't take a lot of skill just a willing heart. We’ll give you a snow shovel and will pair you up with a deserving resident,” said Getty.

Operation Blessing Snow Buddies will be assisting people again on Tuesday.

They are meeting at 8:30 a.m at the Operation Blessing Mobile Command Center located in the CBN Parking Lot at 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach.

Operation Blessing said they will provide snow shovels, tools, work coordination, lunch and an OB T-Shirt.

Volunteer Phone: 757-374-0944.