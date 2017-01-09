× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Still freezing but not as windy today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Still cold but not as windy… Temperatures will start in the teens for most with single digits for inland and northern areas. Highs will only warm to near 30 this afternoon. Obviously, with freezing temperatures, any melting will be slow and areas of ice will still be widespread. Winds have backed down considerably from the weekend so wind chill values will be very close to the air temperature. Lows will fall back into the upper teens tonight and into Tuesday morning.

After Tuesday morning, temperatures will warm and stay above freezing for several days. We will warm into the mid 40s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. A few rain showers are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 50s on Wednesday then mid 60s for Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will only fall into the 40s for the second half of the week.

Today: A Few Clouds, Not as Windy. Highs near 30. Winds: N/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated PM Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 9th

2004 Winter Weather: 2-5″ snow Central, Southeast VA, 1-2″ snow Northeast NC

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.