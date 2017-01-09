Manhunt underway for man who shot and killed Orlando police officer

An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Authorities have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Markeith Loyd. According to WKMG, Loyd was already wanted in connection to the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

After shooting the deputy Monday morning, Loyd fled from the scene. When he was spotted a short time later by another deputy, he pulled into an apartment complex and fired several shots at the deputy’s unmarked patrol vehicle. That deputy was not injured. Loyd then reportedly carjacked another vehicle and took off. The vehicle was found abandoned at an intersection and that’s where a manhunt is currently underway.

OPD @ChiefJohnMina It is with such a heavy heart that I have to tell you Master Sgt Debra Clayton a 17-year veteran of OPD, died at 7:40 am pic.twitter.com/owWHyuaOtj — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

At least 14 schools are on lockdown as the manhunt continues, Orange County Public Schools said.