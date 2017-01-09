HRT services running under limited snow route plan Monday

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Transit bus, light rail and ferry services will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday on a limited emergency snow route plan.

Buses will run on 11 regional snow routes on one-hour frequencies.

Click here to see HRT’s Southside snow routes

Click here to see HRT’s Peninsula snow routes

There will be two light rail trains running on 30-minute frequencies. There will also be three additional ‘sweep’ trains running to keep overhead electrical lines free of ice. Those trains will not be picking up passengers.

Ferry services will run on 30-minute frequencies.