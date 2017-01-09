Cox’s Williams has his eyes on the Tigers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, featuring Clemson vs. Alabama, is the final game of the 2016-17 college football season. It’s also the last game Clemson will play before Jordan Williams joins the program.

“I’m super excited and a nervous for the game,” Williams told News 3. “I know it will be a good one.”

In August, the Cox High School defensive end, rated as the 5th best senior in Virginia by 247Sports, verbally pledged to play his college football at Clemson. He chose the Tigers over 28 other programs, including Alabama.

“I just got a real family vibe from Clemson,” Williams explained. “It would mean so much to me if they won. I think they have worked extremely hard for it. They deserve it.”

Williams says he’s watching the title game at home in Virginia Beach.