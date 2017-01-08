Virginia State Police troopers respond to more than 660 crashes, 900 disabled vehicles

VIRGINIA — From midnight Saturday, January 7 to 6 a.m. Sunday, January 8, Virginia State Police troopers have responded to more than 660 crashes and helped more than 900 disabled vehicles statewide.

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, state troopers aided 15 stuck/disabled drivers and are investigating three crashes statewide.

State Police investigated one fatal crash on Saturday in Greene County, which is part of Charlottesville. According to police, icy roads were a factor in the crash.

Police say the majority of crashes Saturday involved only damages to vehicles.

State police are asking drivers to be patient and stay off the roads until temperatures rise and the roads can be treated by VDOT.

To check road conditions, call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org.