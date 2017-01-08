Driver loses control, flips over jersey wall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A driver lost control on a Norfolk road Sunday night and flipped his car.

Police say Seth Moore was driving a 2012 Infinity when he lost control and skidded, running onto the shoulder near Rosey Way and Park Ave., below the interstate overpass.

The shoulder was banked with snow which the vehicle rode over, causing it to flip off the jersey wall.

The vehicle landed upside down and then flipped back onto all four tires.

Police say the driver complained of neck and back pain but did not suffer major injuries.

There was a second passenger in the vehicle who suffered no injuries but was evaluated by medics.

Police say Moore is being charged with Reckless Driving, fail to maintain proper control.