VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A vehicle accident is causing power outages for customers in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

Dominion Power said the accident happened at 24th Street and Barberton Dr.

The accident caused power outages because a vehicle hit a pole, an official with Dominion Power said.

The damaged pole knocked out the power of over 7,000 customers and brought down two circuits.

