PITTSBURGH, Pa. – It was meant to “B” for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s Big Ben, Brown and Bell combined to dominate the Dolphins, 30-12 in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of touchdown passes, both to Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell rushed for two TDs as the Steelers advanced to the AFC Divisional playoffs. Pittsburgh travels to Kansas City for a date with the Chiefs next Sunday.

The Steelers smashed Kansas City, 43-14 October 2nd in Pittsburgh.