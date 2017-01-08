NFL Divisional Playoff match-ups finalized

NORFOLK, Va. – The NFL’s “elite eight” is set.

With the Wild Card weekend games finalized, the AFC and NFC playoffs resume next weekend with the Divisional Round of the 2016 postseason.

AFC Divisional Playoff games:

(4) Texans vs. (1) Patriots, Saturday 8:15pm on WTKR

(3) Steelers vs. (2) Chiefs, Sunday 1:05pm

NFC Divisional Playoff games:

(3) Seahawks vs. (2) Falcons, Saturday 4:35pm

(4) Packers vs. (1) Cowboys, Sunday 4:40pm

Super Bowl LI will be played Sunday February 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.