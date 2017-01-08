Latest Winter Storm Closings and Delays

NFL Divisional Playoff match-ups finalized

Dak Prescott during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. – The NFL’s “elite eight” is set.

With the Wild Card weekend games finalized, the AFC and NFC playoffs resume next weekend with the Divisional Round of the 2016 postseason.

AFC Divisional Playoff games:

(4) Texans vs. (1) Patriots, Saturday 8:15pm on WTKR

(3) Steelers vs. (2) Chiefs, Sunday 1:05pm

Tom Brady passes during a game against the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NFC Divisional Playoff games:

(3) Seahawks vs. (2) Falcons, Saturday 4:35pm

(4) Packers vs. (1) Cowboys, Sunday 4:40pm

 

Super Bowl LI will be played Sunday February 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.