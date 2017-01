VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Part of the Virginia Beach SPCA’s roof collapsed Saturday due to heavy snowfall.

According to the SPCA’s Facebook page, the roof collapsed above their store at their main location on Holland Road.

All of the animals in the shelter are safe.

“We will have to rebuild the roof in that room and replace the damaged retail items,” the Facebook post said. “If you are able to help, we would appreciate any size donation.”

