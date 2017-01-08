× First Warning Forecast: Another frigid night and morning on tap

The First Warning Storm Team continues to track ice-covered roadways and cold temperatures, but there is relief in sight!

Another frigid night on tap with lows in the teens, some inland locations will dip into the single digits. Winds will ease a bit overnight, but wind chills in the single digits are still expected.

Highs on Monday will struggle to reach the freezing point. You’ll want to bundle up if you have to be outside. Don’t forget about your pets! Remember, if you’re cold, they’re cold. Lows Monday night in the upper teens to near 20. We will want to watch out for any refreeze overnight.

Temperatures continue to warm heading into Tuesday. Expect highs in the 40s. We’ll really start warming up Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows in the teens and single digits in some inland locations. Winds will relax a bit, but wind chills in the single-digits are expected. NW 10-15+ mph.

Monday. Just a few degrees warmer. Winds won’t be as strong. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds: NW…W 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, then some clouds mixing in. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds: SW around 5 mph.

