Storm Totals: January 7, 2017

Check out how much snow fell in your area.
Southside
Norfolk: 6”
Ghent: 6”
Portsmouth: 6”
Ward’s Corner: 6.6”
Norview: 6”
Norfolk International Airport: 4”
Colonial Place: 5”
Ocean View: 6”
London Bridge: 5.1”
Hilltop: 5.5”
Princess Anne: 4.2”
Oceana: 3”
Castleton: 4”
Indian River: 3”
Laskin: 3.5”
Western Branch: 7”
Chesapeake: 7”
Greenbrier: 5”
Great Bridge: 4”
Deep Creek: 4”
Suffolk: 8”
North Suffolk: 7”
Nansemond: 6”
Whaleyville: 9.5”
Sedley: 6”
Zuni: 5.5”
Isle of Wight: 7.5”
Carrollton: 9”
Smithfield: 9”
Chuckatuck: 8”
Franklin: 7.1”
Wakefield: 8”
Drewryville: 4”
Surry: 11.3”
Fields Crossroads: 9”
Stony Creek: 10”
Lake Gaston: 8”
Peninsula
Buckroe Beach: 5”
Fox Hill: 12”
Hampton: 10”
Newport News: 10”
Newmarket: 5”
CNU: 8”
Denbigh: 8”
Tabb: 7”
Yorktown: 11”
Seaford: 7”
Camp Peary: 7”
Lightfoot: 9”
Williamsburg: 12.5”
Ford’s Corner: 12”
Jamestown: 9.5”
Middle Peninsula
Hayes: 7.5”
Gloucester: 9”
Port Haywood: 9”
Moon: 10”
Eastern Shore
Parksley: 7.5”
Hallwood: 7.5”
Painter: 11”
Jamesville: 7”
Machipongo: 10”
Onancock: 10.5”
Melfa: 10”
Exmore: 9.5”
North Carolina
Currituck: 0.5”
Pasquotank: 0.5”