Storm Totals: January 7, 2017

Posted 8:50 pm, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 08:58PM, January 7, 2017

Check out how much snow fell in your area.

snow-total-1

Southside

Norfolk: 6”

Ghent: 6”

Portsmouth: 6”

Ward’s Corner: 6.6”

Norview: 6”

Norfolk International Airport: 4”

Colonial Place: 5”

Ocean View: 6”

London Bridge: 5.1”

Hilltop: 5.5”

Princess Anne: 4.2”

Oceana: 3”

Castleton: 4”

Indian River: 3”

Laskin: 3.5”

Western Branch: 7”

Chesapeake: 7”

Greenbrier: 5”

Great Bridge: 4”

Deep Creek: 4”

Suffolk: 8”

North Suffolk: 7”

Nansemond: 6”

Whaleyville: 9.5”

Sedley: 6”

Zuni: 5.5”

Isle of Wight: 7.5”

Carrollton: 9”

Smithfield: 9”

Chuckatuck: 8”

Franklin: 7.1”

Wakefield: 8”

Drewryville: 4”

Surry: 11.3”

Fields Crossroads: 9”

Stony Creek: 10”

Lake Gaston: 8”

 

Peninsula

Buckroe Beach: 5”

Fox Hill: 12”

Hampton: 10”

Newport News: 10”

Newmarket: 5”

CNU: 8”

Denbigh: 8”

Tabb: 7”

Yorktown: 11”

Seaford: 7”

Camp Peary: 7”

Lightfoot: 9”

Williamsburg: 12.5”

Ford’s Corner: 12”

Jamestown: 9.5”

 

Middle Peninsula

Hayes: 7.5”

Gloucester: 9”

Port Haywood: 9”

Moon: 10”

 

Eastern Shore

Parksley: 7.5”

Hallwood: 7.5”

Painter: 11”

Jamesville: 7”

Machipongo: 10”

Onancock: 10.5”

Melfa: 10”

Exmore: 9.5”

 

North Carolina

Currituck: 0.5”

Pasquotank: 0.5”

 