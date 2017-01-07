James Madison wins FCS national title

FRISCO, Texas – Madison’s mission? Accomplished.

Heritage High School alumnus Khalid Abdullah carried the ball 26 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns to lead James Madison to a 28-14 victory over Youngstown State in the FCS national championship game. The victory gives the Dukes their second national title (2004).

In the win, Abdullah broke JMU’s single-season rushing record. It was also his eighth multi-TD game of the season.

First-year head coach Mike Houston guided the Dukes to a school-record 14 victories.