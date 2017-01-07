× First Warning Forecast: Storm intensifies this morning

***A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk, Northampton Co (VA), Poquoson, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.***

***A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina until 10:00 pm tonight (Saturday)***

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a major winter storm to impact Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

The rain, sleet and snow has started! We’ll continue to see conditions worsen early this morning as the storm system strengthens over the Atlantic. Expect the snow to really ramp up by 5:00 am to 6:00 am and for the snow to continue for most of the day. Most of Hampton Roads and NE NC will see 8 to 12” of snow. Locally higher totals are possible. Rain and sleet will likely mix in near the Albemarle Sound and the Outer Banks reducing snow totals to around 4 to 8”.

We will not only be dealing with the snow, we will also have to deal with the wind. Winds will be out of the north at 20-30 mph and gusts of 35+ mph. Highs today near 30, but will feel like teens with the wind.

Here are some impacts we can expect from this storm:

Roads will be snow-covered and dangerous for days

Gusty winds and heavy snow will cause power outages

Single-digit wind chills on Sunday and Monday mornings

Even colder temperatures for Sunday! Expect highs in the upper 20s to near 30. It will also be on the breezy side, with winds out of the northwest. Temperatures will feel like the single digits. We’ll see sunshine, but that sunshine will be deceiving. With cold temperatures expected over the next couple of days, we will see the snow stick around.

Early morning: Mostly cloudy. Rain, sleet and snow continue to move in. Becoming windy. Temperatures falling into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds: N 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy. Widespread snow showers. Windy. Highs near 30. Early highs near 30, then falling. Winds: N 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.