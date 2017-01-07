Dryer fire displaces Norfolk family during snow storm

NORFOLK, Va. – A dryer fire displaced a family in Norfolk on Saturday.

Fire officials say the fire happened in the 8100 block of Colin Drive around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke showing from a two-story home.

A male occupant of the home evacuated and told firefighters that everyone else in the home had also gotten out.

The main body of the fire was found in the area of the clothes dryer on the first floor of the home. Once the fire was located crews were able to swiftly put the fire out.

One man was treated for smoke inhalation and was transported to a local hospital.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident and the cause of the fire was found to be from the clothes dryer.

Three adults and four children were displaced by the fire and the home is uninhabitable at this time.