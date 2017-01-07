CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 01/13 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Will Scarsdale Like Josh’s Shayna Punim?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, D) (HDTV)

PATTI LUPONE AND TOVAH FELDSHUH GUEST STAR — When Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) attends a family Bar Mitzvah and sees her Rabbi (guest star Patti LuPone), she realizes she still has far to go on her search for happiness. Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner, Gabrielle Ruiz, Donna Lynne Champlin and Vella Lovell also star. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand wrote the episode, directed by Alex Hardcastle (#210). Original airdate 1/13/2017.