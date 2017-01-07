Couple has a winter storm wedding in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Dana and Kyle Trull probably didn’t expect to have a snow storm the weekend of their wedding.

The couple is from Newport News but got married at the Mermaid Winery in Norfolk on Saturday.

Kyle said most of their family is from Gloucester but some members came all the way from Pennsylvania to celebrate their big day.

The day wasn’t as easy as planned. Kyle told News 3 that Dana’s hairdresser’s business was shut down because of the storm but she made a trip out to their home to get the bride’s hair done anyways.

Then there was the issue of getting everyone to the wedding while snow was falling. Kyle said guests had to travel to the venue through some dodgy areas, but the pictures show many made it to celebrate.

All in all the wedding went on and Kyle said “It will be a day that we will never forget.”