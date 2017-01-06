Woman in her 80s honks horn to avoid robbery, Virginia Beach police search for suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for a suspect who tried to rob an elderly woman on December 7.

Police say the woman pulled into her driveway in the Timberlake neighborhood when she was approached by a female suspect.

The suspect demanded the victim’s purse and the 80-year-old woman refused.

The victim started honking her horn and the suspect fled the scene.

Police say it is believed that the suspect followed the victim home from the Lowes on Holland Road.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a light complected black female in her 30s or 40s. She has wavy hair that comes down to her ears and was wearing a dark brown/black pants and a yellow/black printed blouse.

The car she was driving is described as an older model four door Lincoln, light in color.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.