× What you should have in your pantry before snow hits

Snow is on the way and that means the potential of your family staying inside your house for days.

But don’t run to the store and grab bread and milk. Be smart about what you stock up on!

The trick is to buy foods that don’t expire quickly and don’t need to be refrigerated. They should be easy to prepare, easy to eat and be high in protein to keep you full.

Here are a few things you can grab that will make being stuck at home a little bit more bearable: