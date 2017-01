VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for a missing endangered man on Friday night.

Robert John Leketa was last seen leaving his house Friday morning in his Silver 2012 Chevy Suburban (plates MUCSRET).

Leketa was last known to be in Surrey around 12 p.m.

He is described as a white male with white hair, hazel eyes. He is 6’2″ and about 260 pounds.

If you have seen Leketa call VBPD at 705-385-5000.