Virginia Beach Police look for suspect who robbed same spa twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are looking for a man who they they think may have robbed the same spa twice.

The suspect entered the Light Stream Spa on Thursday, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

Once the suspect got money he then fled on foot.

Police say the same person is believed to have robbed the business on November 27.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The suspect is described as a light complected black or Hispanic male, 5'7" to 6 " tall, about 30-50 years old.

If you have any information that may help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.