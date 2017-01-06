× VDOT crews preparing roads, gearing up for weekend winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation says they have extra crews coming into the region to help tackle the roadways.

VDOT spokeswoman, Paula Miller, says trucks from Culpeper came in on Friday.

The VDOT trucks will be deployed to specific cities including Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

According to VDOT’s website, the goal is to make all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a winter storm ends.

VDOT will treat interstates and most primary roads first. From there, crews will move to snow emergency routes and heavily trafficked roads.

Other secondary roads and residential streets will be treated last.

State officials are also urging homeowners, or owner of any store, shop or building, to remove and clear away the snow on their sidewalks within three hours after the snowfall has ceased.

This also includes those in charge of any churches or public buildings.

If snow falls between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., sidewalk snow must be cleared before 11:00 a.m.

VDOT says plowing can cause snow to accumulate in roadside gutters and on road shoulders, which can sometimes block driveways.

If this occurs, VDOT is asking that you shovel snow to the right of your driveway as you face the road. This is to prevent snow from piling up again if your road is replowed.