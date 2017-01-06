Latest Winter Storm Closings and Delays

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Monday 1/9 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 3:00 pm, January 6, 2017
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — “Penn & Teller Snake Their Chances” — Image: PEN309_3751.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Penn Jillette and Teller — Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“Penn & Teller Snake Their Chances” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, DL)  (HDTV)

WON’T GET FOOLED AGAIN — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Elliot Zimet, Paul Gertner, Matthew Disero and Rokas.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#309).  Original airdate 8/17/2016.