Norfolk Police search for violent fugitive charged with abduction, child endangerment

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are searching for a fugitive known to be armed and dangerous as snow nears the area.

Detectives have charged 24-year-old Khiree Akeem Smith with multiple felonies after a domestic dispute turned violent.

Police say Smith and the mother of their children were involved in a physical altercation Thursday evening.

Following the altercation, police say Smith forced his two young children and their mother into a car at gunpoint and threatened to shoot the family.

The mother was forced out of the vehicle and was able to contact emergency dispatchers.

Early Friday, police located the children unharmed.

Smith remains a fugitive and has been charged with eight felonies in connection to this incident.

Police say Smith’s charges include:

-Three counts of Abduction

-Three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

-Two counts of Felony Child Endangerment

Police describe Smith as a black male, approximately 6’3” in height and 165 pounds. He has a medium complexion, black hair worn in dreadlocks and brown eyes. Last seen, he had slight facial hair shaved into a goatee. Smith is a Norfolk resident and known to frequent the 3500 block of Seay Avenue.

If you have any information about this incident or Smith’s location to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.