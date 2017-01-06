NO TOMORROW new episode, Tuesday 01/10 at 11pm on WGNT 27

“No Time Like the Present” — (approx. 11:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

XAVIER HAS A BREAKTHROUGH WITH HIS RESEARCH – After learning the Cybermart Seattle branch is closing, Evie (Tori Anderson) searches for a way to keep the gang together. Meanwhile, Xavier (Joshua Sasse) dives deeper into his asteroid research and makes a startling breakthrough. Sarayu Blue, Amy Pietz, Jonathan Langdon and Jesse Rath also star. Andrew Gettens and Lauren MacKenzie wrote the episode, directed by Greg Prange (#112). Original airdate 1/10/2017.