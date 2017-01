***SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE WINTER STORM***

***A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina from late Friday night to Saturday night***

Snow will build in from SW to east late Friday night. Expect snow for most of Saturday. Snow will move out from west to east late Saturday afternoon to evening. Most of Hampton Roads and NE NC will see 6 to 10” of snow.

