× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Weekend snow, wind, and cold

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Hampton Roads and most of Northeastern North Carolina from 10 PM Friday to 10 PM Saturday***

*** A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Dare County from 10 PM Friday to 1 AM Sunday***

Major snow and extremely cold… Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few glimpses of sunshine possible. Highs will linger near 40 all day. An area of low pressure will move along Gulf states today and up the East Coast Saturday. Snow will build in from SW to east late Friday night. Expect snow for most of Saturday. Snow will move out from west to east late Saturday afternoon to evening. Most of Hampton Roads and NE NC will see 6 to 10” of snow. Rain and sleet will likely mix in near the Albemarle Sound and the Outer Banks limiting snow totals.

Winds will also crank up this weekend. Expect north winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35+ on Saturday and northwest winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 on Sunday.

Extremely cold air is moving in. Expect highs near 30 on Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the upper teens. With the wind, at will feel about 15 degrees colder. That means wind chills in the single digits overnight and teens during the day.

Sunshine will return for Sunday and Monday but melting will be a slow process with the stretch of cold days. We will also watch for refreeze potential with any melting.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 40. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Snow Overnight, Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Widespread Snow, Windy. Highs near 30. Winds: N 15-25 G25+

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 6th

1996 Blizzard: Heavy Snow (3 Day Period)

2002 F0 Tornado: Somerset Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.