× First Warning Traffic – Friday Bridge Openings and Delays

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:45 AM

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 13

Downtown Tunnel – No closures scheduled

U.S. 58 East: Midtown tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 10-12 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Single lane closure north of London Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

SUPER LOADS MAY CAUSE TRAVEL DELAYS ON U.S 301 AND U.S. 58 Travel impacts begin Monday, January 9

GREENSVILLE COUNTY –The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) would like to alert drivers of super load moves that may cause travel delays in Emporia. Beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, a super load will impact travel lanes on U.S. 301 south, then on U.S. 58 west through Emporia and end at Route 606 (Grassy Pond Road). More super loads are expected January 10 through January 19 from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The super loads will impact travel lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions on U.S 58. Traffic will be reduced to one lane each in direction intermittently. Crews will close I-95 north Exit 12 to U.S. 301 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Drivers on I-95 north can take the next exit (Exit 13) to Route 614 to reach their destination. Message boards on the interstate will alert motorists to the exit closure. DMV law enforcement, Virginia State Police and local sheriffs will escort the oversized trucks to the destination at 605 Rogers Road. Motorists should plan extra time into their commutes or take an alternate route.