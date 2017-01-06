× First Warning Forecast: Tracking snow showers, strong winds and bitterly cold temps

***A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk, Northampton Co (VA), Poquoson, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.***

***A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina from late Friday night to Saturday night***

Tracking snow showers, strong winds and bitterly cold temps….Get prepared! We are tracking the potential for a major winter storm to impact Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina, with snow starting tonight through our Saturday.

As we move through Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Then, later tonight, all eyes will be on an area of low pressure that is expected to ride up the East Coast through Saturday. With cold air in place, we’ll begin seeing snow moving in from southwest to northeast. Expect snow for most of Saturday. Snow will move out from west to east late Saturday afternoon to evening. Most of Hampton Roads and NE NC will see 7 to 10” of snow. Locally higher totals are possible. Rain and sleet will likely mix in near the Albemarle Sound and the Outer Banks reducing snow totals.

Winds will also crank up this weekend. Expect north winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 35+ on Saturday and northwest winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 30 on Sunday.

Extremely cold air is moving in. Expect highs near 30 on Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the upper teens. With the wind, it will feel about 15 degrees colder. That means wind chills in the single digits overnight and teens during the day.

Sunshine will return for Sunday and Monday but melting will be a slow process with the stretch of cold days. We will also watch for refreeze potential with any melting.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Cold. Highs near 40. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain and Snow Move In. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy. Widespread Snow Showers. Windy. Highs near 30. Winds: N 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Cold. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1996 Blizzard: Heavy Snow (3 Day Period)

2002 F0 Tornado: Somerset Co

