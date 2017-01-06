DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, Thursday 01/12 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Invasion!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ALL FOR ONE AND ONE FOR ALL IN THIS CROSSOVER OF SUPERHEROES — After learning the Dominators plan for the world, the Legends must work together with The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin), Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist) and Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell) to kill them once and for all. Meanwhile, Stein (Victor Garber) figures out, with the help of others, how the team can terminate the Dominators, but is distracted by the aberration he realizes he created in 1987. Brandon Routh, Franz Drameh, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano and Caity Lotz also star. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marc Guggenheim (#207). Original airdate 12/1/2016.