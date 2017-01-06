× Chesapeake crews dedicated to keeping roads clear and safe

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Public Works crews are up and at em’ early Friday morning gearing up for the winter storm headed our way.

The snow may not hit until Friday night or Saturday but preparation starts now at the Greendbrier location for Chesapeake road crews.

According to a press release from VDOT, crews will be out treating the roads across Hampton Roads all weekend. Thursday consisted of equipment checks and vehicle preparation as crews made sure they had adequate fuel and salt in supply.

Snow is expected to hit early on Saturday and increase in intensity throughout the day, something our News 3 weather team is keeping you updated on.

Freezing temperatures could plague our area until next week so drivers are advised to travel with caution as roads could be slick even after the snow stops falling.