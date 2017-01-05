× WONDERAMA season premiere, Sunday 1/8 at 11am on WGNT 27

Wonderama, the enduring and iconic studio-audience participation show that entertained families for over four decades, is back! New episodes begin Sunday, January 8 at 11am on WGNT 27.

Hosted by David Osmond, the new Wonderama combines the best elements of the original – games, celebrities, music, prizes and an interactive studio audience. Celebrities appearing in the new season include Dancing With The Stars’ Tony Dovolani, legendary boxing champion Evander Holyfield, YouTube sensation Alex B, country music star Michael Ray and many others!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wonderamatv

Instagram: @wonderamatv

Twitter: @wonderama_tv