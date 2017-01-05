Unattended cooking to blame for house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Fire Department crews responded to a house fire early Thursday in the 700 block of 31st Street.

Calls reporting the fire were received at 3:46 a.m. and crews arrived at the scene at 3:50 a.m. to find smoke coming from the attic area of the home.

A search of the house was conducted and an all-clear was given at 4:03 a.m.

The fire was discovered in the attic and quickly extinguished. It was determined to be a result of unattended cooking.

No civilians were injured, but one firefighter was hospitalized for what was determined to be a non-fire ground related illness.