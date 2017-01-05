Two Currituck HS students hospitalized after suffering medical emergencies

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC – Two Currituck High School students were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering medical emergencies at the school.

Administrators were notified around 8 a.m. that the students were in need of medical assistance. An ambulance was dispatched in response.

One 17-year-old male was found unresponsive in the boys locker room. Another 17-year-old male was found unresponsive outside the main office.

Students were held in their classrooms while emergency personnel were in the building in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and also to allow emergency personnel and administrators to respond to the incident appropriately.

The regular schedule resumed as usual approximately 30 minutes later.

Officials have not elaborated on what kind of medical emergency the students had. At this time, both students remain in the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Updates will be posted as they become available.