Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Much colder and snow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much colder and two snow chances… Temperatures will start near the freezing point this morning and only warm into the mid 40s, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see sunshine this morning with clouds building in through midday. We are watching a chance for a rain/snow mix late tonight and into early Friday morning. Most of Hampton Roads and NE NC will see mostly rain with the best chance for snow on the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula. Any snow accumulation will be less than 1”.

Even colder air will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 30s with lows in the 20s and teens. We are tracking another chance for snow on Saturday. An area of low pressure will move from the Gulf states up the East Coast. The track of this low will have a huge impact on what we see. As of now, most of the Southside and NE NC will see 3” to 6”, Inland Southside, Peninsulas, and Eastern Shore will see 1” to 3”, rain will likely mix in for the Outer Banks limiting snow totals.

Today: Clouds Building In, Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SE/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Early AM Rain/Snow, Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 5th

1980 Winter Storm: 14.9″ snow – Richmond

