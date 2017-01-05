‘Sparky’ the cat rescued after 2 cold days on top of Aurora power pole

AURORA, CO. – Neighbors said that for two days, the cat nicknamed “Sparky” sat near or atop a power pole at East 17th Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora.

Sparky spent two days away from food, water and warmth. People who work in the area said they felt helpless. So some took to social media.

Then, late Wednesday afternoon, an Xcel Energy crew and Aurora Animal Control officers arrived. They became the feline’s knight in shining armor.

After some coaxing, they resorted to trying to catch the cat. Down the pole he went.

Showing surprising energy, Sparky sprinted for the warmth of a running SUV.

Animal control officers then scooped Sparky up and sent him off to a warm shelter and warmer days ahead.