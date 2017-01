LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – After finishing 21st in the NFL in scoring defense and 24th in rushing defense in 2016, the Washington Redskins announced the team has fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry, defensive line coach Robb Akey and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell.

Washington also will not retain head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark.

The Redskins finished the 2016 season with an 8-7-1 record and missed the postseason.