Newport News drug dealer sentenced to 17 years for shooting at officers and drug crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 25-year-old Stefon Malone was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison for drug and gun crimes related to his involvement in drug trafficking conspiracy in Newport News.

Malone was sentenced to seven years for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base, and 10 years for discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Malone pleaded guilty on June 21, 2016. According to court documents, Malone participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy and distributed cocaine base and provided security for a drug trafficking operation.

On Feb. 28, 2013, Newport News Police officers executed a search warrant at a rooming house on Chestnut Avenue in Newport News where officers had received information about individuals with drugs and firearms.

Malone fired his pistol multiple times, striking one officer in his ballistic vest and striking a second police officer’s ballistic shield. Both officers survived without serious injury.