Music found to be more of a necessity during exercise than during commuting or sex

A recent LG survey revealed some interesting data about when music is most necessary.

Many people practice the “new year new me” philosophy this time of year and music just may be the secret to sticking to fitness goals.

The LG survey found that music is vital to workouts showing that active Americans rank music as more of a necessity during their workouts over during their commutes, taking a shower, or even during sex.

Some of the figures the survey found were surprising to some.

Sheer Necessity of Music During Exercise: More than 9 in 10 fitness enthusiasts say music is vital to their workouts, saying they’re more likely to work out for longer (87%), have more energy (87%) and get a better overall workout (87%), if listening to tunes.

Good luck with those fitness goals!