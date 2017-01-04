Woman sentenced 35 years for razor attack in Virginia Beach sports bar

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Norfolk woman was sentenced Wednesday for a 2014 razor attack in a sports bar.

Angie Brown, 36, was found guilty of Aggravated Malicious Wounding after a trial in August 2016.

The Commonwealth presented evidence that on April 3, 2014, Angie Brown and the victim, who did not know each other, were at Sliders Sports Bar on Virginia Beach Boulevard. Around 1:30 a.m., the victim and her friend were walking out of the bar when Brown approached them and confronted them about talking a mutual male friend.

Brown and the victim’s friend were arguing and the victim encouraged her friend to leave with her.

Brown attacked the victim from behind and knocked her to the ground. The victim began screaming that she was being cut.

When Brown got off the victim, the victim realized that she had been cut repeatedly and immediately went to the hospital.

A portion of the incident was captured on cell phone video by a bystander.

Police responded to the scene and detained Brown, who was in her vehicle attempting to leave the scene.

The victim had severe slash wounds to her left cheek, right leg, right arm, back, torso, chest, and right shoulder. Brown was also taken to the hospital with superficial cuts to her right hand.

Razor blades were located in the center console and trunk of Brown’s car as well as in her purse.

The next morning, the owner of Sliders contacted police after finding a bloody razor in the parking lot near the location of the attack. Through DNA testing, it was confirmed that the blood on the razor belonged to both Brown and the victim.

The razor blades found in Brown’s purse, car, and in the parking lot were determined to be the type of razor blades used in her profession of hairdressing.

Brown has two prior convictions for Unlawful Wounding from two separate incidents dating back to 1997 and 2006. In the 1997 attack, Brown stabbed the female victim in the stomach. In the 2006 attack, Brown slashed the male victim in the face.

When pronouncing her sentence, the judge remarked that the best indicator of future behavior is past conduct. Brown also has a prior conviction for Disturbing the Peace, as well as several traffic infractions and probation violations.

Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 15 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve.