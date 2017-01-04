Virginia Congressman Scott Taylor appointed to House Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Scott Taylor was appointed Wednesday to the House Appropriations Committee.

“I am honored to be part of the Appropriations Committee and I look forward to serving my constituents, Virginia, and this nation. This is not something I take lightly, and I am well-aware of both the opportunities and the challenges facing our country. We have the duty to thread the needle between fiscal responsibility and providing the funds for a strong national defense, “ Congressman Taylor said.

Taylor is the first freshman member of Congress from Virginia in U.S. history to serve for a full term.

He will also be the first Virginia appropriator, which means he will allocate resources for federal government spending.

This is also extremely important for the Hampton Roads region, as there are significant military and federal interests in our area and Scott Taylor will be in a pivotal position to protect and enhance these federal assets,” a spokesperson for Rep. Taylor said.